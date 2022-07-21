ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Flights into Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) were in a holding pattern, circling in the sky Thursday afternoon because of possible drone activity in area above one of the airport’s runways.

According to the live flight tracker Flightradar24, initially, the issue only was affecting arrivals to DCA. The FAA later followed up by saying that departing flights were delayed between 30 to 44 minutes and that the delays were increasing.

An advisory from the FAA Air Traffic Control System Command Center indicated that the impact could last for approximately two hours.

Normal operations at the airport resumed by 2:15 p.m.