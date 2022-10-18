Hot Pursuit Police Traffic Chase at Night. Police Cruiser Next to Running Out DUI Driver Conceptual Photo with Motion Blurs. Police Enforcement Theme.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter.

Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC commissioner in Ward 8 in the District, was driving on the shoulder of Interstate 495 near Telegraph Road on March 5 when he slammed into the back of Katherine Aileen Reyes’ SUV.

Reyes, 20, was on the shoulder with her hazard lights flashing after she got a flat tire. After Lesesne’s car hit the SUV, the SUV caught fire, and Reyes died there.

Lesesne was in custody Tuesday without bond. Descano said he Lesesne was scheduled to be arraigned in Fairfax County Circuit Court on Oct. 20.

If convicted, Lesesne could get up to 10 years in prison.