ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart waived his appearance in court on Monday and may not be back until December in his assault and battery case.

Geldart, who resigned last week amid questions about the assault and whether he actually lived as required in the District, was arrested related to the Oct. 1 after he allegedly choked another man in the parking lot of a Gold’s Gym in Arlington.

His attorney listed in court documents as Karin Porter declined to comment.

The former deputy mayor in charge of public safety and justice also had questions swirling about where he actually lived either in DC or Virginia. Top administration officials are required to live in the District but Geldart listed his home in Falls Church.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Geldart said he stayed part-time in DC with a friend to meet the residency requirements. He called it “geo bacheloring,” a military term used to describe one military person living with another. Geldart is a former marine.

Geldart’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m., according to the notice of appearance of counsel, but that date could change.

Bowser held a news conference last week and said Geldart’s departure was a mutual decision. But a week earlier she seemed to downplay the incident but came back soon thereafter and said she was disappointed in Geldart’s response to the man.

When asked if she was “proud” of Geldart’s behavior, the mayor added days before his resignation, “I have some concerns about the interaction, yes.”

The mayor’s cabinet members have to establish D.C. residency within 180 days of starting their jobs. Bowser said Geldart had claimed he had done that, although his family did not live in the city. The family lived in Virginia.

Geldart earned $222,000 annually in his mayoral post.