VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — A former FBI contractor in Virginia was charged with sexually exploiting children on Wednesday.

A release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Virginia said that 26-year-old Brett Janes of Arlington, Va, was accused of contacting over a dozen underage boys on Discord and Snapchat.

“He allegedly groomed the minors by telling them he worked for a U.S. intelligence agency before repeatedly threatening suicide if the minors did not continue to communicate with him,” the statement said.

The statement said that Janes allegedly got one 13-year-old boy to “strip and masturbate over a live video Discord call” after threatening to kill himself and paying him over CashApp. Janes had met the boy on the game Valorant.

He was also accused of getting a 12-year-old boy to create and send child sexual abuse material (CSAM) over Discord “through flattery and repeated begging.”

The statement said that Janes allegedly got CSAM from four minors and tried to meet up with a minor. He was also accused of buying “hundreds of videos and images of child sexual abuse material from Telegram.”

Janes is facing two counts of of sexual exploitation of children and production of CSAM, one count of attempted coercion and enticement and one count of receipt of child pornography, according to the statement.

If he is convicted, he will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison or a maximum sentence of life in prison — actual sentences are typically less than the maximum penalty.

If anyone else thinks they may have been a victim or known of a victim, they are “encouraged to contact the FBI at 202-278-2000 and ask to speak to the child exploitation and human trafficking task force.”