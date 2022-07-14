ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Former Mayor of Alexandria, Kerry J. Donley, passed away on July 13 at the age of 66.

The City of Alexandria describes Donley as a fixture in the community. He and his family lived in the city for nearly 60 years.

“Kerry was a transformational mayor of our City,” stated Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson. “So much of the progressive and dynamic City we enjoy today has its roots in Kerry’s leadership and persistence. He was a friend and someone I valued for advice on many occasions. Our City has lost a great leader.”

Donley had a politically driven career serving as both a civic leader for the city and as an elected official. In 1988, he was first elected to the Alexandria City Council. He then went on to serve as vice mayor from 1994 to 2006 and 2009 to 2012. Donley served as the Mayor of Alexandria from 1996 to 2003.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

