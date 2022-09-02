ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A woman who worked primarily at an Alexandria CVS for years is now suing the company, and she’s getting legal help from a conservative Christian group.

For years, Paige Casey, a nurse practitioner, had cited her Roman Catholic beliefs as the reason why she wouldn’t prescribe abortion-inducing medications, and the company never made her. But in a lawsuit filed in Prince William County Circuit Court, she alleges a CVS policy change in late 2021 led to her firing, which her attorneys claim was “solely because of her religious beliefs prohibiting provision of abortion-causing drugs.”

“What this looks like to me is the case of a major corporation of a multibillion-dollar corporation that has pro-abortion views and wants to impose that upon those who have pro-life views,” said Denise Harle, the Center of Life director at Alliance Defending Freedom.

Casey had said her religious views prevented her from prescribing medications including Plan B, Ella, and other hormonal contraceptives. That was allowed, until this year, when the lawsuit alleges CVS would “stop accommodating her religious beliefs.” Days after she doubled down on her religious convictions, she was fired.

“She had multiple conversations with her supervisors trying to do anything she could to make this work,” Harle said. “And CVS is the one that created a problem where there was none.”

In a statement sent to DC News Now, a CVS Health spokesperson wrote: We have a well-defined process in place for employees to request and be granted a reasonable accommodation due to their religious beliefs, which in some cases can be an exemption from performing certain job functions. It is not possible, however, to grant an accommodation that exempts an employee from performing the essential functions of their job. As we continue to enhance our MinuteClinic services, educating and treating patients regarding sexual health matters – including pregnancy prevention, sexually transmitted infection prevention, screening and treatment, and safer sex practices – have become essential job functions of our providers and nurses. We cannot grant exemptions from these essential MinuteClinic functions.

But Casey’s attorneys argue Virginia’s Conscience Clause is being violated.

“Virginia law is robust in saying no one will ever be forced to destroy an innocent human life if it’s against their beliefs,” Harle said.

When DC News Now asked CVS about that clause, it said: “MinuteClinic does not provide abortion care or services.”

Harle said her organization wants this case to be a warning against corporations “pushing a pro-abortion agenda.” But she also wants $100,000 in backpay for Casey.