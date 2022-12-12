LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said a former priest who was accused of sexual abuse was convicted in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Monday.

Scott Asalone, 65, was a priest at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, Va. in the summer of 1985 when the abuse was to have taken place. He was 29 at the time.

Asalone was removed from public duties in 1993 and dismissed from the Order of Capuchin Friars in 2007.

A multi-jurisdiction grand jury indicted him in March 2020 following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General. Police arrested Asalone in New Jersey on March 14, 2020, extradited to Virginia, and remained on bond pending trial.

His conviction Monday was for Carnal Knowledge of a Minor between 13 and 15 Years of Age.

Asalone entered an Alford Plea to the charges against him, which does not admit guilt but acknowledges that if the case went to trial, he likely would be convicted.

Asalone’s sentencing was scheduled to take place in Loudoun County Circuit Court on April 13, 2022. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.