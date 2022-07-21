Investigators said Jennifer Carpenter, 45, stole children's medication for personal use and gave the students at Greenbriar East Elementary School placebo pills and/or over-the-counter medicine instead.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who worked as school health aide stole students’ medication and is facing several charges because of it.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division began investigation the situation on My 27 after a Fairfax County Health Department supervisor noticed a discrepancy in the amount of medication several students maintained at Greenbriar East Elementary School.

Their investigation led them to arrest Jennifer Carpenter, 45, of Fairfax. Carpenter was a health department employee who was assigned to the school as an aide. Police said Carpenter was responsible for handling and administering prescription medication to students. Detectives said they found that Carpenter falsified documentation of medication she gave students. They think she dispensed sugar placebo pills and/or over-the-counter medicine to seven students rather than the prescription medication they were to take. Detectives believe Carpenter kept the prescription meds, including Ritalin, Adderall, and Focalin, for her own use.

On Monday, July 18, a detective testified in front of a grand jury which indicted Carpenter. Police said she faces the following charges:

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (7 counts)

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance to-wit: Methylphenidate (Ritalin)

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance to-wit: Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine (Adderall)

Obtain drugs by Fraud, Deceit, Misrepresentation, Embezzlement, or Subterfuge

Unlawful Dispense Drug in Place of Another without Permission of the Person Ordering/Prescribing

“As parents, we have an expectation that a person in a position of trust will care for our children. When that trust is broken, we can feel betrayed. Thanks to the swift notification of the health department and schools, our detectives were able to immediately begin their investigation when the discrepancy was noticed. We will continue to hold anyone who abuses their position of power accountable for their actions,” said Capt. Frederick Chambers, Commander, Criminal Investigations Division.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call (703) 591-0966. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and online.