PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were working to find the people responsible for a shooting at a car wash Sunday night the left four men hurt.

First Sgt. Jonathan Perok with the Prince William County Police Department said officers were at Sams Car Wash, located at 8129 Sudley Rd. in Manassas, around 11:50 p.m. after the shooting happened. Investigators said there had been a large gathering at the business. During the course of the gathering, an argument started. Gunfire followed. The crowd left at that point.

When officers arrived at the car wash, they found evidence of the shooting. They also found a man near Nimitz Court and Fairmount Avenue who had been hit by gunfire. Two other men who were hurt showed up at a hospital. A fourth man also was injured.

Perok said the men ranged in age from 23 to 26 and that all of them should survive their injuries.

Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.