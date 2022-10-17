PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers found four people shot to death inside a home in the Woodbridge area Monday afternoon.

The Prince William County Police Department said officers were in the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. to investigate a shooting shortly after 4:30 p.m. When they got there, they found the home unlocked and went inside to do a welfare check. When they did that, officers found two men and two women in different parts of the home. All of them had been shot. All of them died there.

Police said they believed it was an isolated incident and that there wasn’t a threat to the community.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m., police said they had man in custody who was considered a person of interest. He was talking to investigators at that point.

Investigators said the incident appeared to be domestic in nature and that everyone involved knew each other.