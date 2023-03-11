RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four Richmond children were shot in the city in two separate incidents Friday night. One child, a 13-year-old boy, was killed.

Three of the Richmond Public Schools students were involved in a shooting that occurred on Halifax Street late Friday night, Petula Burks, a City spokesperson, confirmed. One of the kids was shot, and two of the kids were grazed by bullets. All were non-life-threatening injuries. Burks says all students are juveniles.

Police say officers are working with limited information, and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5100.

The second incident took place on Stockton Street in Manchester. A 13-year-old boy — identified by family members as Marquan Mitchell — is confirmed to have been killed in an accidental shooting. Police are not looking for suspects in this incident.

Burks has confirmed the two incidents are not connected.

School officials say support services will be available for RPS students and staff on Monday.