FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced details about an accidental drowning that occurred on July 29.

The department said they were contacted at about 8:00 p.m. yesterday about a missing man who was last seen in the water off Beach 1 in the Lake Holiday community. He was identified as Edil Borjes-Garcia, 19, of Sterling, Va.

He was last seen in the water about an hour before the report was made. It was reported that Borjes-Garcia knew how to swim and was last seen swimming without any issues or signs of struggle.

Dive Team members responded to the scene where search and rescue efforts continued into the early morning hours.

At 11:55 a.m. on July 30, divers discovered a body submerged in about 10 ft. of water. The person was identified as the missing victim.

As of now, there are no signs of foul play and this is believed to have been an accidental drowning.