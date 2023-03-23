FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A middle school teacher and basketball coach turned herself in to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office after deputies investigated claims that she had inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old boy.

The sheriff’s office said Emily Walker teaches Physical Education and coaches basketball at Frederick County Middle School. Walker is accused of having contact with the student, who is 13 years old now, on more than one occasion.

Investigators said they found evidence of hundreds of text messages between Walker and the student that spanned the course of several weeks. The messages supposedly indicated “an escalation in expectations of physical contact.”

The sheriff’s office said Walker and the boy also met on more than one occasion on school property and kissed.

Deputies said the charge against Walker is Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child.