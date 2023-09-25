FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An auto body program with Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) received national accreditation, the school system said in a release on Monday.

FCPS said that the Dowell J. Howard Center’s auto body program received full accreditation for the collision repair and refinish technician training program through the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Education Foundation. This accreditation will last until Sept. 1, 2028.

“The school’s automotive training program underwent rigorous evaluation based on nationally accepted standards of excellence in areas such as instruction, facilities and equipment to earn this distinction,” the statement said.

The auto body program is part of FCPS’s career and technical education program.

“This program increases cooperation between local education and industry leaders, it gives added assurance that Dowell J. Howard’s graduates will be employable entry-level technicians. As a result of the quality education provided by Dowell J. Howard, the motoring public will benefit since better repair technicians will join the workforce,” Michael Coley, ASE Education Foundation president, said in the statement.