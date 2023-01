UPDATE 11:03 p.m. — Police said that all lanes on I-81 have been reopened.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of I-81 in Frederick County on Monday evening.

Virginia State Police was called to the 311 mile marker around 8:14 p.m. for the crash.

They said that the northbound side of I-81 was shut down as of 9:53 p.m. VDOT responded to help reroute traffic and assist with the closure.

Police did not give an update on any injuries.