FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sherrif’s Office (FSCO) said a person was injured after the groomsman at a wedding fired shots during the reception on Saturday evening.

Deputies said that on Saturday at about 7:00 pm, they received a 911 call about a person threatening to shoot guests at a wedding reception in the Historic Jordan Springs venue after he was asked to leave for being too drunk.

As deputies were responding, the call was updated to a possible shots-fired incident.

The first deputy who arrived at the scene noticed a car leaving the scene and told other deputies.

Two deputies then found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was identified as 34-year-old Kevin Huff.

Deputies said Huff ended up in a confrontation with the man that resulted in Huff being shot in the leg.

Another deputy then saw the suspect driving erratically on Jordan Springs Road and made a traffic stop where he was detained without incident.

The man was identified as 22-year-old John Morningstar.

During the traffic stop, Deputies saw that Morningstar had been shot in the foot. They believe it was self-inflicted.

Both men were transported to Winchester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found multiple guns in Morningstar’s car, along with various ammunition, including the gun that was used against the victim.

Morningstar is being charged with DUI, Malicious Wounding, and two counts of Reckless Handling of a Firearm.