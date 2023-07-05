Handcuffs laying on top of fingerprint chart in file

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a double homicide that occurred in Western Frederick County in April.

Deputies said Jason Matthew William Bowen of Laurel Dr. Cross Junction, Va., has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

On April 20, they were dispatched to a residence on Froman’s road for the report of two people shot. Deputies said the victims were dead.

They were identified as Pamela Marie Lowande, 40, and Joshua Daniel Carter, 49. They were both coworkers of Bowen.

“It saddens me that two people have lost their lives. Fortunately, crimes like this don’t usually occur in Frederick County,” Sheriff Millholland said.

Jason Matthew William Bowen is currently being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center while he awaiting a court date.