RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Tuesday that jurors in Frederick County, Va. returned guilty verdicts against Tiger King star Bhagavan Antle, known to audiences as “Doc Antle.”

Antle, who was convicted on felony counts of wildlife trafficking and conspiring to wildlife traffic on Friday, June 16, was accused of buying endangered lion cubs in Frederick County to display them at his zoo business in South Carolina and profit from them.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit led the investigation into Antle, beginning in 2019.

“Virginia’s animal cruelty laws are not taken lightly by my office. I’m proud of my Animal Law Unit for their tireless work and I’m thrilled that the jury not only agreed with us but sent a message that Virginia does not tolerate wildlife animal trafficking,” said Miyares.

Antle’s sentencing was scheduled for September 14, 2023.