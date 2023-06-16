ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said a man from Fredericksburg, Va. and several family members were sentenced for their involvement in pandemic unemployment fraud. Prosecutors said one of the family members also was responsible for a mail theft and bank fraud scheme.

Eric Wilhoit II, 29, received a seven-year prison sentence for his role in the crimes. Additionally, a federal judge gave Wilhoit three years of supervised release and said he has to pay back money related to the pandemic unemployment fraud and his sister’s mail theft and bank fraud scheme.

Investigators said from about May 2020 through January 2022, Wilhoit conspired with Odyssey Wilhoit (his sister), 23, Jeremiah Wilhoit, 26, Dejhaun Wilhoit, 26, and others to get pandemic unemployment benefits, using their own names and the identities of other people whose identities were stolen. Court documents stated that Wilhoit admitted he told the others how to make claims, then they used VPNs and false or anonymous email address to try to hide the fraud.

Investigators also found that the group members used prepaid debit cards with the unemployment benefits they received to make large cash withdrawals and buy luxury items. Wilhoit bought a diamond ring. Odyssey purchased a Chanel purse, Louboutin shoes, and many other items.

The loss to the Virginia Unemployment Commission (VEC): more than $1.7 million.

Prosecutors said Odyssey ran a mail theft and bank fraud scheme with Wilhoit, Jeremiah, Dejhaun, and others, including Jaleai Morrison, 23, of Temple, Ga.

Court documents said Morrison used a master U.S. Postal key to steal checks from a U.S. Postal collection box, one of which was in Arlington, Va. Morrison would give the checks or personal information to Odyssey, and she would create counterfeit checks with the information to deposit into bank accounts. She would withdraw or transfer the cash after the checks cleared.

Investigators said after her she finished working with Morrison, Odyssey got the master key and continued her scheme until at least July 2022. Investigators found hundreds of stolen checks, totaling more than $850,000.

Morrison received a two-year prison sentence and three years of supervised release on Jan. 25, 2023 for her involvement in Odyssey’s scheme. A judge sentenced Odyssey, herself, to 75 months and three years of supervised release on April 26, 2023.

Dejhaun and Jeremiah Wilhoit each received sentences of 66 months and three years of supervised release on May 3, 2023. They, along with Odyssey, were ordered to pay restitution and agreed to give up some of their assets.