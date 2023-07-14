FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Central Virginia Horse Rescue is receiving some facility upgrades for its bevy of rescue horses, thanks to volunteers from Dominion Energy.

A Department of Environmental Quality program aimed at conserving water and soil is providing free, automatic-filling water troughs for the rescue, in exchange for two creeks being fenced off from the horses.

The troughs reportedly save an upwards of 1,000 gallons of water a day, while the fencelines preclude livestock waste from contaminating water throughout the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

Linemen from Northern Virginia volunteered to do the job. They started digging and placing 250 fence posts and constructing more than 2,000 feet of fence line.

Volunteers at the horse rescue say the automatic troughs will save tremendous time and manpower that can now be devoted to caring for the rescue horses in other ways.

“This is almost a dream come true,” said volunteer horse trainer Kim Reid. “The volunteers already are exhausted, so I’m speechless about the assistance from Dominion [Energy].”

Reid said that building the fence line would have taken rescue volunteers weeks or months.

Board member Robert Highland said the labor and fences are invaluable to the rescue.

“It’ll be a tremendous operation. Not only will we have additional fences, but we’ll be keeping the manure in the horse runoff from going into the reservoir,” Highland said. “It’s just an incredible opportunity for clean water and to add another field to our property here.”

The rescue typically maintains 30 horses at a time but recently took in 25 horses amid a crisis seizure in Shenandoah.

“We get over the limit at times,” he said. “When animal control calls, it says ‘Look we’ve got to shut down and can you help us with these horses?’ And we always step up.”

He said the Fredericksburg community has a sense of pride in its preservation of local waterways.



“You drive two miles up the road and you’ll see the reservoir, and you say ‘Well, that’s pristine.’ Let’s keep it pristine,” he said.

