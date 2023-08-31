FREDERICKSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Fredericksburg said they seized 50 pounds of marijuana from a pop-up vendor party.

At around 8:00 p.m. on August 11th officers responded to a report of illegal drug activity on the third floor of J2’s Restaurant and Lounge on 216 William Street.

Officers found multiple tables set up selling marijuana, mushrooms, and edibles.

A number of people fled the building when police arrived.

Officers seized a pound of mushrooms, dozens of edibles, and vape pens containing THC in addition to the 50 pounds of marijuana.