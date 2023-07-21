FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — A police officer shot and killed a man early Friday morning in Fredricksburg.

The incident occurred around 7:49 a.m. in the 1400 block of Sunken Road where a man was going around and demanding money from multiple people with a knife. The Fredericksburg Police Department said he physically assaulted an older man.

When police arrived, an officer ordered him to drop the knife. The man ignored the officer’s demand and charged at him with the knife. The police officer then took out his firearm and shot the man.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated where he later died.

The situation is being investigated and the police officer has been put on administrative leave. Police say the name of the man who was killed and the police officer who shot him will be released at a later date.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-572-2260 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.