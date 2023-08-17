FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — A long-awaited ten-mile stretch of express lanes beginning in Fredericksburg will open on I-95 Thursday night.

The reversible lanes are an extension of the pre-existing 50-mile long I-95 and I-395 stretches lanes. The express lanes comprise the longest stretch of reversible roads in the county. Drivers pay a variable amount to take the lanes, which is determined by traffic volume.

Transurban spokeswoman Jacqueline Woodbridge, which owns and operates the express lanes, said that new lanes increase road capacity by 66%.

“There’s more cars and more volume moving at that time,” she said.

Joe Maines commutes several days a week from Fredericksburg to Washington, D.C, and said his family spares no expense when it comes to avoiding time in traffic.

“My wife and I, we don’t care. We say ‘if it saves us 15 minutes of sanity, then it’s worth it,'” Maines said.

Woodbridge said that taking the express lanes from Fredericksburg to Alexandria saves drivers 35 minutes, and the average ride is about $10. Virginia Department of Transportation estimates that 150,000 cars drive on the stretch of road daily.

“We’re expecting some pretty high traffic volumes and once traffic settles down we’ll have some more statistics on hand,” Woodbridge said.

The extension will open at 10 p.m. Thursday night going southbound. They will then be opened around 2 a.m. for northbound drivers, in time for the morning rush toward the District.

Additional gates are still under construction and are set to open this winter.

An access point at Russell Rd. is expected to add direct access to the lanes from Marine Corps Base in Quantico, and an interchange by Courthouse Road will provide access by a commuter parking lot.