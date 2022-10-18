WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now)— On Tuesday night, roughly 100 gathered outside a home on Mansfield Court where four people were murdered on Monday.

According to police, Miguel Duran Flores, Kelly Sotelo, Karry Sotelo and Julio Corrales were killed. 24-year-old David Maine is in custody and charged with their deaths.

Family, friends and community members laid flowers, placed balloons and left photos outside the home.

Brenda Romero, who was friends with Kelly for nearly a decade, said she is still in disbelief.

“I’m still in denial, I can’t believe it,” said Romero.

Romero met Kelly when the two worked together at Taco Bell. Romero said Kelly became like a mother to her.

“She was a beautiful soul, she was the best friend that anybody could ask for. She was more than a friend to me,” she said. “She was wonderful, she was beautiful and she didn’t deserve this tragedy. Not her husband, not her daughter.”

According to Romero, Kelly and Miguel were married earlier this year.

Karry was Kelly’s daughter.

Police said Corrales was not related but did live in the house where the murders happened.

Neighbors said the group moved into the home about a year ago, during the pandemic. Which made it difficult to truly get to know each other.

“They would walk by our house, say hello. We would walk by their house, say hello. They just seemed like a typical family,” said Mary Braxton, who lives two doors down.

She said it’s been a difficult time for everybody.

“Everybody is somebody’s somebody so I feel for the family of the victim, but also the one that’s been arrested, because he is still somebody’s somebody,” said Braxton.