A generous donation for vocational skills training in Winchester, Va. will be a powerful attraction for economic development.

WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — A generous donation from the Fred and Karen Schaufeld Foundation for Career and Vocational Education in Winchester, Virginia will focus on the “STEAM” disciplines — science, technology, engineering, the arts and math — skills that are highly marketable in the workforce.

The Shihadeh Innovation Center in the Shenandoah Valley will use the donation to enhance its education curriculum.

“I’m very proud of it because I think today the need is so well needed out there,” said Grace Shihadeh for the Winchester Education Foundation Endowment.

“We need to value those skills just as much as people who have a higher degree, and interestingly none of what’s happening here prevents anybody else from doing lifelong learning and going on and getting these higher degrees,” said Karen Shaufeld.

Shaufeld says this training is as powerful a tool as any to attract economic development to the region since employers place a premium on a well-prepared workforce.