MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — The National Park Service (NPS) said Monday that a portion of the George Washington Memorial Parkway was closed due to severe winter weather that was expected for Northern Virginia and the rest of the DMV.

The closure was of the parkway’s northern section, running from Interstate 495 to Spout Run Parkway.

NPS said the closure was necessary “to ensure the proper treatment of the roadway and to restore the parkway to safe travel conditions.”

The National Park Service added that crews would work to treat the road. It said drivers should expect delays in reopening the northern section of the parkway “as crews are required to use smaller equipment than usual to accommodate the lane widths and configurations.” NPS asked people to plan on using alternate routes.

It thanked people for their patience and said that a follow-up alert would be sent once the parkway reopened.