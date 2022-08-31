ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Back to School Rally in Fairfax County on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin answered questions about a couple of hot topics in Northern Virginia schools when he met with reporters prior to a 15-minute speech.

The speech focused heavily on education topics Youngkin discussed repeatedly on the campaign trail, including student safety and parental rights.

“This is all about empowering parents,” Youngkin said in front of dozens of Republicans, following speeches by Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares. “This is all about addressing your concerns.”

Those concerns include those brought up at a town hall last week at Glasgow Middle School, after a counselor convicted of soliciting a minor kept his job for nearly two years after his arrest due in large part to a communication breakdown between police and school officials.

“There’s clearly a failure in the notification system,” Youngkin said. “There’s clearly a failure in the consistent application of the screening that needs to go into teachers every year, and there’s clearly a failure on behalf of a number of local government authorities.”

The General Assembly doesn’t meet until January, but Youngkin is optimistic some preventative measures can get done.

“I do not believe this will be a partisan issue at all,” he said. “And I think we will have a real meeting of the minds about how to address this topic.”

Following his speech, DC News Now pressed Miyares about the letter exchange between him and Alexandria’s Mayor Justin Wilson and School Board Chair Meagan Alderton about whether the city’s school district should keep school resource officers (SROs) beyond this school year.

Miyares’s letter urged the city to strengthen its commitment to SROs, while Wilson and Alderton’s letter asked Miyares to focus on other violence-prevention measures, like going after ghost guns — which they say D.C. currently does.

“I think school resource officers are a huge, huge component into making sure our kids feel safe in the classroom,” Miyares said.

When asked about litigating against ghost guns, he said: “[It’s the] first I’ve heard about any litigation on ghost guns in D.C.”

When asked if he would consider doing the same in Virginia, he said: “I don’t know what it would do. D.C. has some of the strictest gun laws in the entire country… do you think D.C. is a safer city than Virginia even though they have much stricter gun control laws?”

After campaign stops for fellow Republicans in other states, Youngkin was asked — is it setting up a presidential run in 2024? He did not rule it out.

“We’re focused on 2022 and I’m very focused on being the best governor that I can possibly be.”