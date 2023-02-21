VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — There’s more potential backlash over an AP African American studies course.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has asked his education secretary to review the College Board’s proposed curriculum.

Right now, it’s being piloted at 60 high schools across the country and it’s sparking a national debate.

In Virginia, only local school districts can decide what AP courses to offer.

“After numerous reports about draft course content, the governor asked the Education Secretariat to review the College Board’s proposed AP African American studies course as it pertains to Executive Order 1,” said Youngkin Spokeswoman Macaulay Porter.

Younkin signed Executive Order 1 on his first day in office to “end the use of divisive concepts including critical race theory in public education.”

Some are praising the new course from the College Board.

“It’s essential not just to people of African descent. It’s essential to everybody in the country, quite frankly, to have these kinds of conversations and to do that kind of deep collective study,” said Greg Carr, associate professor of Afro American studies at Howard University.

But others are complaining. Florida Gov. Ron Desantis blocked it from being taught in his state, calling it “inexplicably contrary” to state law and lacking “educational value.”

“I think what upsets folks who are opposed to this course is that the course forces us to grapple with some painful trends in this country,” Carr said.

Younkin, also a potential 2024 presidential hopeful, wants to see if the course conflicts with his executive order.

“Not surprised,” Carr said. “He’s following in the footsteps of the governor of Florida and probably there are going to be some more Republican governors. And it’s a political stunt.”

Carr says the course is divided into four units from the origins in Africa to today.60 teachers around the country are currently teaching the course.

“I’ve been in contact with a number of them since, you know, they’ve begun piloting the course last fall,” Carr said. “They are not reporting any problems. The students are enjoying the class. They’re learning so much.”

Carr was one of many scholars who helped review the draft curriculum two years ago.

“It’s a very exciting moment, and I don’t think that any amount of saber rattling, political theater jostling for attention, potential presidential bids are going to derail this,” Carr said.

Youngkin can’t tell schools what AP courses to offer. That’s up to each district. The advanced courses are elective, giving high schoolers the option to earn college credit.