VIRGINIA (WFXR) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order in memory of Wintergreen Police Department officer, Mark Christopher Wagner, II was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 16.
Gov. Youngkin has ordered for the United States of America and Commonwealth of Virginia flag to be flown at half-staff in all state and local buildings and grounds across the Commonwealth.
The flag will then be lowered at sunrise on Monday, June 26, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in Memory and Respect of Wintergreen Police Officer Mark Christopher Wagner, II who was killed in the line of duty. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Monday, June 26, 2023 and remain at half-staff until sunset.Sincerely, Glenn Youngkin