VIRGINIA (WFXR) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order in memory of Wintergreen Police Department officer, Mark Christopher Wagner, II was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 16.

Gov. Youngkin has ordered for the United States of America and Commonwealth of Virginia flag to be flown at half-staff in all state and local buildings and grounds across the Commonwealth.

The flag will then be lowered at sunrise on Monday, June 26, and remain at half-staff until sunset.