His administration was under fire from angry parents who felt history standards were being whitewashed

Editor’s note: An extended video of the Q&A with Governor Youngkin is at the bottom of the story.

ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said on Friday that racism and slavery should be taught in schools amid heavy criticism of his administration’s controversial scrapping of all-encompassing historical themes proposed by the previous governor.

While complaining about political motivations from some, Youngkin promised that his administration would correct the mistakes and omissions that outraged parents. He ran for governor on a platform of fighting the racial indoctrination of students.

Among the gaffes: labeling Native Americans as the country’s first immigrants and not teaching about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. until the 6th grade as opposed to starting to teach about him and other important leaders of color at the elementary level.

“My fundamental directive to the teams has been to teach all of our history, the good and the bad, all of it, areas that are sometimes harder to discuss,” Youngkin said. “Slavery, civil war, civil rights movement, are fully, fully represented in our curriculum.”

On Thursday, the state Board of Education declined to accept a revised version of the K-12 standards the Youngkin administration promoted.

The governor’s education department developed history standards in just a few months versus the two years spent under his Democratic predecessor.

Youngkin said that his administration may have missed the mark in some areas.

I do believe that some of the back and forth over the last couple of days about the history standards, a bunch of it’s political,” the governor said. “And that’s just the world we live in. But we also have some good, substantial feedback that we need to incorporate.”

The African American History Education Commission established under former Gov. Ralph Northam put together proposals that dealt with historical figures of various racial backgrounds along with themes that covered topics like colonialism, racism and cultural expression, among others.

Atif Quarni, the education secretary under Northam who also served on the commission, questioned the Youngkin administration’s motives in not taking their recommendations seriously after years of work and input.

“They really are ignoring the two years worth of work that a lot of historians and a lot of families ands students, a lot of different communities weighed in on,” Quarni said. “In schools, we don’t really teach a full, honest…all the different perspectives to the table in our educational systems, specifically social studies and history.”

Because of that lack of exposure, he added, “we continue to see the cycle of mass ignorance.”

Mayka Little agrees. The parent advocate served on the commission and also is concerned about the conservative movement’s pressure to ignore racial truths in history.

“A lot of African-American parents before the African American History Education Commission was established, we’ve had to come up with our own curricular framework to teach our children their history,” Little said. “To now have that whitewashed even more so than it was before, it’s devastating.”

The governor scoffed at the notion that history in Virginia will be whitewashed.

“I am OK with the word racism being in there because by the way racism exists,” Youngkin said. “We’re going to get this right.”