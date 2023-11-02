RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued an executive order requiring schools across Virginia to notify parents of drug overdose incidents within 24 hours.

According to the governor’s office, the order was made in direct response to nine students who overdosed on fentanyl at a Loudoun County high school last month.

“While the Loudoun County Public School division reportedly waited more than twenty days to notify parents to the overdose incidents, Governor Youngkin is taking immediate action to enhance prompt parental notification,” a spokesperson for the governor’s office said.

The executive order will require the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to issue a guidance to school divisions which will require parents of school-related overdoses to be notified within 24 hours. The order will also involve collaboration with law enforcement and raising student awareness to prevent drug abuse, according to the governor’s office.

“Parents have a right to know what’s going on in their child’s lives, especially in schools. Overdoses that occur on school grounds or are connected to the school must lead to an immediate parental notification,” Youngkin said. “School administrators’ first instinct when there is a problem cannot be to delay relevant information on critical children’s health and safety matters — it must be passed on to parents immediately. Opioid overdoses have claimed the lives of far too many Virginians, devastating families and communities across the Commonwealth and we must continue to combat opioid abuse and overdoses with action and transparency.”

In his first public comments since issuing the executive order, Youngkin told DC News Now’s sister station in Virginia Beach that creating this guidance is important.

“There are illegal drugs that have been laced with fentanyl being passed around and parents aren’t being told,” he said.

According to Loudoun County Public Schools, there have been 10 suspected overdoses across its six high schools this year.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in the past three weeks, there have been at least nine opioid-related overdoses involving Park View High School students, though not all of them happened inside the school.

In response to Youngkin’s executive order, public school districts in Arlington, Loudoun County, Fairfax County and Prince William County all told DC News Now they will review the policy when it is created by the Department of Education.

Fairfax County went on to say that it currently informs parents or guardians “immediately” when their child is the one suffering from a medical emergency, including a drug overdose.