ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire.

The Harris Teeter, which is located on the corner of Madison and St. Asaph Streets, was evacuated around 8 p.m. Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was unknown if the store — which closes at 11 p.m. — would reopen.

It was unclear if an employee or a customer started the fire, or if it was just started by an accident.