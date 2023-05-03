ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — On May 4th, a HEAL-ARIOUS competition will be hosted at the Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse. Local veteran comics are helping to heal their fellows through comedy.

Comics Dewayne White, Demi Chang, and PT Bratton joined us in the DC News Now studio to talk about how the power of laughter can heal veteran PTSD.

Operation HEAL-ARIOUS is a non-profit that offers free programs on therapeutic humor in hopes to improve mental performance for veterans and first responders.

To have a good laugh and support the cause, you can purchase tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show.