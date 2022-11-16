FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a high school student died Wednesday after a car hit the student as the student was trying to cross the street in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County.

The police department said it happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Pike and Barcroft View Terrace/Tyler Street.

The student was in the crosswalk at the time.

The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene. The Fairfax County Police Department said late Wednesday morning to know if any charges would be filed.

The posted speed limit in the area where it happened is 35 mph. Police encouraged drivers to be mindful of their speed, particularly when pedestrians are present and in crosswalks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The police department planned to have traffic enforcement officers at the intersection.