VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The holiday season is officially here and there are several family-friendly events and displays to enjoy with your family across the DMV.

“That is where we really shine, no pun intended,” said Blyth Russian.

Blyth Russian, Parks Operation Superintendent of NOVA Parks is talking about the three unique light displays offered by NOVA Parks.

“We have Bull Run Festival of Lights, which is our longest-running light show. It’s a drive-thru show in Centerville,” said Russian.

Once you’re done driving through the light show you can get out of the car and enjoy the carnival and get some s’mores by the fire.

Another light display you can visit is Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights in Vienna. It’s a walk-thru light show in the botanical garden.

“The thing I love so much about Meadowlark is that it really embraces the beauty of the botanical garden,” said Russian.

The newest light display at NOVA Parks is Ice & Lights Winter Village at Cameron Run. Russian says it is a great place to visit for social media photos or family photos.

“There are so many different light displays that you can take pictures at and then take a spin on the ice,” said Russian.

Russian said you can stretch your dollar even more by looking out for coupon codes.