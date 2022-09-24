Thieves shattered two display cases at Victory Comics, and stole an estimate $100,000 worth of comics.

FALLS CHURCH, VA–(DC News Now)

A reward is offered for the return of valuable collection of comic books.

Thieves broke into VIctory Comics early Tuesday morning, broke into a display case, and stole the comic books in it alon with others in the store.

“We’ve done a full audit now, it’s well over $100,000,” said owner Jeff Weaver.

The amount, according to Weaver, is more than twice the original estimated value of the comics.

Among the stolen magazines, X-Men #1 from 1963.

“It wasn’t mint, it was a low-grade copy,” Weaver said. “But it’s worth $11,000 that one book alone.”

He’s not the only one hurt by the loss of the merchandise.

“It’s just starting to sink in it’s not just the money. But the sense of being violated,” Weaver said. “This is not just a retail store, it’s really a community. Hundreds of people come here every month, hang out, play games and look at comic books.”

Victory Comics offers more than just comic books. There’s a wide selection of science fiction merchandise, and fantasy games. But, the thieves only focused on comic books.

“That’s a little bit strange. I don’t know if they were targeting those,” said Danielle Lasley, who shopped for trading cards and comics with her son. “I don’t know. It does make you wonder why they didn’t get other things.”

Weaver, though, is not surprised.

“For a lot of people, comics are a frivolity. They don’t think they’re important,” Weaver said. “They don’t realize if you are in the business of selling comic books, it’s your livelihood. It’s a small family-owned business.”

Weaver’s family and employees just want some of their most valuable property returned.

Weaver said he is insured. Security footage from the robbery is now with Falls Church Police.

Weaver’s offering a $2,500 reward for the return of the stolen comics, and another $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.