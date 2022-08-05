FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials in Fairfax County, Virginia have new plans for the money raised from the plastic bag tax, established earlier this year. But what will they do with it?

In just five months, Virginia’s new plastic bag tax brought in over five hundred thousand dollars between its introduction and this past may, in Fairfax county alone. Now local leaders are looking for initiatives or projects to spread the wealth to.

Fairfax county says the revenue from this bag tax is on track to exceed one million dollars.

Currently, the money is set to be allocated to

Environmental cleanup efforts

Environmental education programs

Providing reusable shopping bags to low-income residents at farmer’s markets/ food pantries

Improving storm drains across the county

Proposed distribution of revenue gathered from plastic bag tax

Fairfax county is currently taking applications for more initiatives to fund but applicants must meet one of the four criteria listed below.