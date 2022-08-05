FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials in Fairfax County, Virginia have new plans for the money raised from the plastic bag tax, established earlier this year. But what will they do with it?
In just five months, Virginia’s new plastic bag tax brought in over five hundred thousand dollars between its introduction and this past may, in Fairfax county alone. Now local leaders are looking for initiatives or projects to spread the wealth to.
Fairfax county says the revenue from this bag tax is on track to exceed one million dollars.
Currently, the money is set to be allocated to
- Environmental cleanup efforts
- Environmental education programs
- Providing reusable shopping bags to low-income residents at farmer’s markets/ food pantries
- Improving storm drains across the county
Fairfax county is currently taking applications for more initiatives to fund but applicants must meet one of the four criteria listed below.
- Meet one of the four allowable uses for plastic bag tax revenue
- Are located in fairfax county or are part of a regional effort that directly benefits fairfax county
- Can or will be initiated in the year for which funding is requested
- Shall not be used to fund permanent (merit) positions
- Shall not be included in the capital improvement program (CIP)