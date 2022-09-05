FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman died Sunday after her husband shot her and himself inside their home in Alexandria.

The Fairfax County Police Department said it received a call about a shooting in the 7900 block of Central Park Circle around 3:20 a.m. After officers arrived, they heard a gunshot and went into a home where they found Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and James Johnson, 62, hurt.

Medics took both to the hospital where Saunders-Johnson died. Johnson had critical injuries, and he still was in the hospital on Monday.

Police recovered a gun from the Johnsons’ home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will do an autopsy to confirm the manner and cause of Saunders-Johnson’s death.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Johnson faced charges of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. Police planned to transfer him to the Adult Detention Center upon his release from the hospital.

The Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Division of the Department of Family Services reminded the community of the available resources for people experiencing domestic violence. The 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline, (703) 360-7273; TTY 711, is a way to access community resources.