RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia lawmakers made history on Wednesday, voting to make Del. Don Scott, (D-Portsmouth) the first Black Speaker of the House of Delegates in the history of the Commonwealth.

Despite the expectation that the General Assembly will be combative at times — with a Democratic Senate and House and Republican Governor — the first day of the session came with a dose of common ground and unanimous applause.

“We have come back to this chamber to make history,” said Del. Luke Torian, (D-Prince William County).

“Relationships will always overshadow partisan differences,” said Del. Terry Austin, (R-Botetourt).

The two delegates, of two different regions and parties, nominated Scott to become the 58th Speaker of the House.

“I know I stand on the shoulder of giants,” Scott said after he took the oath of office.

Scott, a Navy veteran and lawyer, has served in the General Assembly since 2020. But his path to Richmond was not a straight one. 30 years ago, he served nearly eight years in a federal prison after a drug arrest.

In a speech, after the unanimous speaker vote, Scott reflected on the history he was making.

“I remember people, some who were in rooms like this, telling me my life was over,” he said. “There are those who will tell you that you should be defined forever by a mistake. I’m here to tell you: do not believe them. God’s grace and mercy is sufficient.”

“I see the ghost of those people who worked here. Those Black folks who were enslaved here, whose dignity and humanity was discounted right here in this room. I see those people and I know — not just I, we — carry their hopes and dreams,” he added.