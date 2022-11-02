LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — After a proposal to bring the Washington Commanders’ next stadium to Virginia was killed in the General Assembly earlier this year, the potential of Dan Snyder selling the franchise could change its fortune next year.

Interestingly, the issue of whether to bring the NFL team to the commonwealth has not been a partisan issue, but rather one that weighs on how each individual legislator feels.

The Commanders’ lease at FedEx Field in Prince George’s County ends in 2026, opening the door for D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to welcome the franchise to its neighborhoods.

But several scandals under the ownership of Dan Snyder were among the reasons the Commanders have yet to finalize a future home.

“[A potential sale] definitely clears the path a little bit more,” said Del. Suhas Subramanyam, a Democrat who represents parts of Prince William and Loudoun Counties. “At least for negotiations that won’t have this sort of shadow hanging over it.”

DC News Now asked Subramanyam if Snyder sells the team, would that change the way the lawmaker would feel about a stadium coming to Virginia.

“Absolutely,” he responded. “I mean, you can’t just evaluate the merits of a deal based on the numbers. You have to also evaluate it based on who you’re partnering with.”

A constant champion for bringing the Commanders to the commonwealth is Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“If the Commanders are going to relocate, they should relocate to Virginia,” he said at a rally in Fairfax County in August.

He echoed that sentiment, even after the latest Snyder announcement.

“If the Commanders are going to relocate, they should relocate to Virginia,” the Republican said in a statement. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”

There’s a big debate over what role taxpayers should play. A spokesperson for Republican Del. Dave LaRock, who represents part of Loudoun County, said “his position against a publicly-funded stadium is unchanged [after reports that Snyder could sell the team.]”

State Sen. Adam Ebbin, a Democrat who represents parts of Alexandria, plus Arlington and Fairfax Counties, said he doesn’t want taxpayers to spend a dime.

“I think a billionaire football team can do their own financing,” he said on the phone in an interview with DC News Now. “If the team wants to move stadiums I think they can afford to pay for it.”

The last NFL stadium built, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, was entirely privately funded. But as of now, New York state and Erie County are covering most of the cost for a planned new Buffalo Bills stadium.

The issue in Virginia is not just the money. Del. Danica Roem, a Democrat who represents part of Prince William County, Tweeted her disapproval of a stadium along I-95 in Prince William County.

“No matter who’s in charge of the organization, an NFL stadium (let alone a taxpayer funded one) does not belong along I-95 in Prince William County,” she wrote. “No commuter stuck for 1.5 days on that interstate in January thought, ‘You know what would make this better? Stadium traffic.'”