FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A new law taking effect in Virginia on Jan. 1, 2024, will require health insurance providers and companies to cover hearing aids for children when recommended by an otolaryngologist.

Plans must cover up to $1,500 in the devices at least once every two years.

Dr. Pinky Khatri of Family Hearing Services in Chantilly said that sometimes families delay getting hearing aids for children because of the price tag.

“We’ve seen some parents kind of wait because they’re not able to afford something for their children,” she said. “We see kids struggle… whether it’s [through] language development or through school.”

Often, hearing deficits in children lead to issues with speech development. Deficits also translate to academic struggles, Khatri said.

“When you don’t hear, you kind of start withdrawing and isolating and that affects the child’s social development too,” she said. “If you’re not able to hear their teacher, especially if it’s a group discussion, with all that noise and different conversations, it’s hard to focus and understand what the teacher is saying.”

She said that many children who are treated with hearing aids often develop typical speech, indistinguishable from their peers. She said that expanding access to the aids speaks to their importance.

“The sooner you start, then we see how well their language is still up to match with their peers we hear parents saying they’re doing so much better in school,” said Khatri.

According to Forbes, the average cost of a hearing aid in the U.S. is $2,000.

Senate Bill 1003 is one of several new laws taking effect in the Commonwealth in the New Year.