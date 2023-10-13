VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) completed its investigation into an inmate’s escape in August.

Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, escaped from two VADOC security officers while he was at the Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County, Va. on Aug. 12. He was wanted for stealing a car in Montgomery County, Md.

The investigation unveiled that the two security officers who were tasked with supervising Roulack had fallen asleep, giving him the chance to escape the hospital. The two officers have chosen to resign and left VADOC on Aug. 23.

Roulack was wearing flex cuffs made of nylon on his wrists and legs. He was originally wearing flex cuffs on his wrists and metal ones on his legs but were replaced due to the hospital’s request to conduct MRI tests on him. The metal cuffs should have been reapplied after the procedure with a doctor’s consent, according to a news release from VADOC.

The criminal investigation into Roulack’s escape was still ongoing as of Friday. VADOC was working with local, state and federal agencies to find him.

A reward of $20,000 from the U.S. Marshalls and the Montgomery County Department of Police is being offered to anyone with information that leads to his apprehension.