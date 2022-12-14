VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — As the first winter weather of the season quickly approaches, DMV drivers probably still have the I-95 shutdown still looming in the back of their minds. So what’s changed, and has VDOT learned anything since that over 24-hour shutdown?

VDOT is warning drivers to stay off of the roads as early as tonight. But that wasn’t the message that drivers got earlier this year. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who was stuck in sub-freezing temperatures, hopes there won’t be a repeat of what happened in January.

“About eight hours into this 27-hour experience, it was an extremely frustrating commuter experience and I was like, curse this, when am I going to move?” Sen. Kaine recalls. “Then I realized this isn’t a commute this is a survival experience.”

Just 11 months ago, ice and snow shut down Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, leaving some drivers stranded for 27 hours. Many were stuck without emergency supplies like food, water, or blankets. Some ran out of gas. Sen. Kaine was one of them.

“My mind changed from being a frustrated commuter to like, okay, I’m a problem solver,” Sen. Kaine explained. “I got two blankets, I got a coat, I got a certain amount of gas, and I got a cell phone. What do I do to get through this?”

Now as the first winter weather event heads towards the DMV, he hopes VDOT has learned its lesson.

“I hope VDOT has learned some things from this and they just give clear guidance. Do not get on the road. When I got on the road that day, that was not the guidance that we’ve been given,” Sen. Kaine said. “The guidance being given was ‘snow proceed with caution.’ a lot of people like me if you’ve got work to do and you’ll see a sign that says ‘snow proceed with caution.’ that’s a green light, not a red light.”

VDOT has already deployed crews to pre-treat roads and says they’ve learned lessons from January’s storm. VDOT’s Northern Virginia District Assistant Administrator for Communications, Ellen Kamilakis, says the agency has 97 percent of their Northern Virginia crews signed on and ready to go.

“We have trained better and are focused on the forecast, and we’re ready to go, we have all of our trucks signed up, so really, the missing piece of the equation here is drivers and drivers’ participation in our efforts,” Kamilakis explained. “So we ask drivers to really pay attention to the forecast, continue to monitor because things can get worse, or things can get improved very quickly.”

VDOT and other agencies are asking drivers to avoid traveling as early as tonight. If you do have to travel, make sure you take it slow, have a full tank of gas and emergency supplies in your car, and also give plenty of room to crews treating the roads.