ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A Virginia woman is calling for change after she jumped out of a Lyft ride this weekend in D.C.

The woman, Katlyn, who didn’t want to give her last name, said the driver was going in the wrong direction and she feared for her life.

She said she was supposed to be dropped off along K Street in the Mount Vernon Square neighborhood on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

She said the driver didn’t respond to her questions of where he was going and she felt the need to jump out.

Lyft said it was a misunderstanding.

“I woke up this morning, my heart’s racing,” Katlyn said. “I’m anxious at all times.”

Katlyn is still shaken up after her Lyft ride Saturday afternoon where she was trying to get from Arlington to a friend’s birthday party in D.C.

“As we get closer to my destination, I get a text from Lyft indicating that I was no longer on the course to where my destination was supposed to be,” Katlyn said.

She said the driver used a separate GPS.

“I’m looking at it around the seat and his says right and mine says left back to where we already came from,” Katlyn said.

She tried to get his attention several times but was ignored, she said.

“I’m finally like, ‘Hello, can you hear me?’ I’m like, screaming at him at this point, and I’m close between the seats to look at him like, ‘what’s going on?’ He starts to laugh and like, smile and he and he said, ‘sorry, I don’t speak English,’ and I know he said that in pure English,” Katlyn said.

When Lyft first responded to Katlyn, they deactivated her account for jumping out of the car.

“I cannot believe I experienced them banning my account after I was in a situation like this,” Katlyn said.

After several back-and-forth responses, it wasn’t until Tuesday morning they reactivated her account.

In a statement, a Lyft spokesperson said, “Safety is fundamental to Lyft. We take reports like this seriously and always work to take immediate and corrective action. Regrettably, our first response came up short.

“My account is active now. I don’t necessarily plan on using it,” Katlyn said.

Lyft acknowledged Katlyn’s concerns and is not challenging them. The company said the driver has never been flagged for this behavior before and they found no reason to believe there was intent of harm. Rather this was a misunderstanding about the route to the rider’s destination.

“I just want to make sure the message as a whole is seen and that things are handled differently and there’s more protocols for women’s safety,” Katlyn said.

Lyft said it does have a feature in the app to connect to an ADT center where someone can alert police with ride details, but Katlyn didn’t know about the feature or see it when she pressed the help button. She said she wouldn’t have wanted to wait either way.

She chronicled the ordeal on Twitter, garnering 4.2 million views as of Tuesday night.

Lyft CEO David Risher also responded saying “I’m so sorry you’ve gone through this, Katlyn. Let me have a look. We can do better. And for those who say “protect women,” I’m proud of our record but there’s more to do. Stay tuned.”

She plans to file a police report on Wednesday in D.C.