ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A man who stabbed a stranger more than 50 times in Old Town Alexandria in 2018, saying he thought he was fighting a werewolf when he did it, was in court on Thursday.

A judge ruled Pankaj Bhasin can’t have access to social media after prosecutors said he was being deceptive.

Bhasin, the so-called “Werewolf Killer” walked out of the courthouse, with neither he nor his lawyer answering questions.

“The judge said that while she won’t be saying that software is necessary to monitor him, she is going to ban him from having social media profiles and using dating apps,” said Sarah Bryen, a friend of Bhasin’s victim, Brad Jackson.

Bryen shared a post from Facebook that showed a dating profile for “Pankaj, 38” with his bio saying he’s “an easy-going adventurer who believes in a universal connection with all and love to explore n try new things. Also, recently getting back from two years of travel.”

Prosecutors said he created artificial check-ins overseas.

Bhasin, who faced a charge of First Degree Murder, was committed to a mental health facility in 2019 after being found not guilty by reason of insanity. He was granted conditional release on May 27, 2022.

“His lawyer’s statement earlier this week claimed that he’s been very remorseful throughout this whole thing. And I don’t understand how, if you are so remorseful, this is what you go and do, that you go on and lie to people,” Bryen said.

Bryen said in court, Bhasin’s lawyer argued he cut and pasted an earlier profile.

“It is misleading. He was not on two years of travel at the time, and I’m sure you can at least check your profile after this long. I don’t even remember how long Facebook dating has been a thing,” Bryen said.

Facebook dating only has been around since September 2019.

Judge Lisa Kemler ruled the only social network Bhasin can stay on is LinkedIn.

“I still worry for basically everyone’s safety, but I appreciate that somebody noticed,” Bryen said.

Bhasin still is required to take medication, wear a GPS monitor and get home visits from mental health workers.

His lawyer said he continues to follow the directions and requirements of the court.