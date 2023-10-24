DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion, the popular Virginia amusement park in Hanover County, has announced changes have been made to the park’s schedule.

After just one year of expanding operations to offering open gates for guests to enjoy the park throughout the whole year, the theme park has announced it will no longer be offering a year-round schedule.

“This change was driven by many factors and enables us to maintain our commitment to delivering outstanding experiences for our guests,” said Kings Dominion Director of Communications, Geoff Zindren in a statement.

The park will return to being closed throughout January, February and most of March, with next year’s reopening date set for March 23, 2024.

“We constantly seek fresh ways to provide our guests with unforgettable experiences and lasting memories,” Zindren continued. “Our dedication to ongoing improvement frequently involves experimenting with new concepts and schedules. We use these lessons to enhance the quality of our products and guest experiences. We look forward to welcoming our guests for the 2024 season on opening day, Saturday March 23.”

Kings Dominion is located at 16000 Theme Park Way in Doswell. Park hours can be found online here.