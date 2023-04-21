DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) – Kings Dominion will begin requiring any guests 15 years old or younger to have a chaperone who is at least 21 years old after 4 p.m., the amusement park announced.

The policy, which begins April 22, comes after an increase of “unruly and inappropriate behavior” across the amusement park industry over the last two years, according to Kings Dominion.

Under the new rules, a chaperone must show a valid government-issued photo ID with their date of birth when buying a ticket and can’t accompany more than 10 guests ages 15 or younger per day.

The chaperone will have to be with the guests when they enter, remain inside the park and be available by phone during their stay. Guests 15 years old and younger inside Kings Dominion without a chaperone after 4 p.m. will be removed from the park.

“We are committed to keeping Kings Dominion a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment,” Kings Dominion’s policy reads.