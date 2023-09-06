RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginians will be able to take advantage of tax-free shopping this year after all, just a little later than they are used to having it.

Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach), who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, confirmed a sales tax holiday would be scheduled for the weekend of October 21 and 22, if the bipartisan budget agreement passes both the Virginia House of Delegates and Virginia Senate on Wednesday and then is subsequently signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).

Typically held the first weekend in August, the event allowed shoppers to buy school supplies, clothing, shoes, hurricane supplies and Energy Star/WaterSense products without paying sales tax, often saving six cents on every dollar in Hampton Roads.

The holiday didn’t happen this year after all 140 state lawmakers and the governor forgot to propose anything that would continue the practice during General Assembly session.