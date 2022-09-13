(WFXR) — Kroger stores across the Commonwealth are in need of people filling pharmacy jobs. Throughout Virginia, there are more than 200 openings.

Roanoke, New River Valley, Martinsville, and Charlottesville is the high-priority markets for Kroger.

“Kroger is eager to welcome new pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to our pharmacy team as we continue to provide high-quality healthcare services that help people live healthy lives,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “This is an urgent need for our stores and customers, and we are committed to providing our pharmacy employees with flexible schedules, healthcare plans, competitive pay, benefits, and long-term career opportunities. We want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while also exceeding our customers’ needs.”

Kroger stores have open interviews every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The company provides several benefits including:

Tuition reimbursement program: up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates and covers GED to PhD

Professional development such as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Those interested in the pharmacist positions will require a PharmD and pharmacy technicians require an HS diploma/GED. You can apply on the Kroger website.