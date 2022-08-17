Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — A 25-year-old man was charged after he allegedly sexually abused a family member’s dog.

Police first responded to a call about a dog bite on August 7. They found evidence that the dog had been sexually abused around the time of this call.

They arrested Ariel Enrique Carrasco Intestroza on August 10. Intestroza was charged with sexual abuse of animals and is being held without bond in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled in General District Court on September 12 at 1:00 p.m.